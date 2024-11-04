Rohingya man detained with arms, ammunition in Cox’s Bazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 November, 2024, 12:35 pm
04 November, 2024

Rohingya man detained with arms, ammunition in Cox's Bazar

The arrest took place early this morning (4 November) in the Naf River's Jhingekhaliarea of Teknaf’s Whykong Union

The detainee, identified as Md Alam, 19, is a resident of Block G-7 in the Balukhali 12 Rohingya camp in Ukhiya. Photo: Collected
The detainee, identified as Md Alam, 19, is a resident of Block G-7 in the Balukhali 12 Rohingya camp in Ukhiya. Photo: Collected

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained a Rohingya man who was carrying locally-made firearm, five rounds of ammunition, and one used cartridge while returning to Cox's Bazar refugee camp from Myanmar, said Lt Col Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, commanding officer of Teknaf 2 Battalion.

The arrest took place early this morning (4 November) in the Naf River's Jhingekhaliarea of Teknaf's Whykong Union. 

The detainee, identified as Md Alam, 19, is the son of Habibur Rahman and a resident of Block G-7 in the Balukhali 12 Rohingya camp in Ukhiya. He went to Myanmar and was on his way back to Bangladesh when he was arrested.

Lt Col Mohiuddin Ahmed stated, "Around dawn, BGB personnel noticed an individual carrying a small bag and moving towards the shore after crossing the zero line on the Naf River. When BGB officials instructed him to stop, he attempted to flee, but our team successfully apprehended him after a short chase."

"Upon searching the bag, we recovered one locally-made firearm, five bullets, and a spent cartridge," he added. 

According to Lt Col Ahmed, the suspect admitted to being part of an organised criminal gang operating around the Rohingya camps. 

"He confessed to previously participating in multiple robberies in markets, shops, and homes in Teknaf, Ahmed said. "

Lt Col Ahmed confirmed that a case has been filed against the detainee under relevant laws at Teknaf police station. 

Rohingya man / detained / firearm / Cox's Bazar

