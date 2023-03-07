Rohingya leader shot, stabbed to death in Ukhiya

Unidentified assailants shot and stabbed to death a Rohingya leader in a refugee camp in Ukhiya upazila, Cox's Bazar.

The incident occurred at midnight at Block-C/3 of Rohingya Camp No. 9 on Monday (6 March).

The deceased is Noor Habib, 51, confirmed Ukhiya police station OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali to The Business Standard.

Quoting the victim's family members, the OC said that around 30 people shot took part in the killing mission. Right after the incident, the nearby Rohingyas took Noor to the IOM-run hospital in the camp where on-duty doctors declared him dead. The deceased's body has been sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital for an autopsy.

"A case will be filed in this regard soon," the OC said.