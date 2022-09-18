Rohingya leader Mohibullah murder accused dies in Ctg jail

One of the accused in the Rohingya leader Mohibullah's murder case has died at Chattogram central jail.

The deceased was identified as Moulovi Jokoria, 53, son of late Abdul Karim of Block D/8 in Rohingya camp of Ukhiya upazila in Cox's Bazar district.

Chattogram Jail's Deputy Jailer Monir Hossain said Jokoria was a cancer patient who died inside the jail on Friday night.

Rohingya leader Master Mohibullah was shot dead by some gunmen at his office on September 29, 2021.

Moulovi Jokoria, who allegedly gave fatawa to remove Mohibullah from the earth just a week before of the murder, was arrested in connection with the murder.

The trial in the murder case started through framing charges against 29 accused on September 11.