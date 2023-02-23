Rohingya leader dies day after being shot

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 February, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 03:17 pm

Rohingya leader dies day after being shot

TBS Report
23 February, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 03:17 pm
Rohingya leader dies day after being shot

Rohingya leader Mohammad Salim, who was shot in an Ukhiya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar by miscreants on Wednesday, died while undergoing treatment in Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

The doctor on duty at the hospital declared Salim dead at 5:30am on Thursday, confirmed CMCH police outpost Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Md Alauddin.

Mohammad Salim, 28, was the son of Rafiq Uddin, a resident of Block C-2 of Rohingya refugee camp No 5 in Kutupalong, Ukhiya.

Salim was responsible for the management of the camp's C-Block as a sub-maajhi (assistant community leader).

On Wednesday night, Mohammad Salim was supervising the work of the "voluntary guards" at the C-2 block of Rohingya refugee camp No. 5 in Kutupalong, when a group of 10/15 masked miscreants attacked them.

Salim sustained bullet injuries during the attack.

Locals first rushed him to MSF Hospital adjacent to the Kutupalong camp and later to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital. He was then taken to CMCH on Thursday dawn where the doctor on duty pronounced him dead, said ASI Md Alauddin.

Sheikh Mohammad Ali, OC of Ukhiya police station, said that he has been informed about the death of Rohingya leader Mohammad Salim.

The body of the deceased will be handed over to the relatives after an autopsy is conducted at the CMCH morgue, he added.

The Armed Police Battalion (APBN) on Wednesday night said, "Initially, the police believe that the attack in the camp was carried out to assert dominance. The real reason will be known after investigation."

Rohingya / dead

