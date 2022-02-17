Rohingya held with Tk5.7cr worth yaba pills in Cox's Bazar

Armed Police Battalion (AAP) on Thursday claimed to have detained a Rohingya refugee with yaba pills worth Tk5.7 crore in Cox's Bazar.

The accused has been identified as Sadek Hossain, 25, son of Mir Ahmed.

Tipped off, a team of AAP raided the house of Sadek in the Balukhali Rohingya camp in Ukhia on Wednesday and seized 1.69 lakh pieces of the banned narcotics, additional SP of AAP, Kamran Hossain, told UNB.

"Sadek has been detained for questioning.

"The market value of the seized yaba pills is Tk5.7 crore," he added.