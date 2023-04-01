Rohingya camp violence: Elderly killed, 1 injured in clash over establishing supremacy

An old Rohingya man was shot dead and a child was injured in a clash between two groups over establishing supremacy in the Ukhiya Rohingya camp of Cox's Bazar.

The incident took place at Balukhali Rohingya camp No. 8-W of Palongkhali union of Ukhiya upazila at 2am on Friday (31 March), confirmed Sheikh Mohammad Ali, in-charge of Ukhiya police station.

The deceased was identified as Syed Alam, 61, a resident of E-Block of Balukhali Rohingya camp No. 8-W, Ukhiya. Meanwhile, a 12-year-old boy named Taifur, a resident of D-Block of Kutupalong Rohingya Camp No. 5 was injured in the incident.

"A clash between two groups of unknown Rohingya criminals took place in Ukhiya's Balukhali 8-W camp at midnight on Friday. An old man was killed on the spot and a child sustained bullet injury," said the OC citing locals.

He added that the miscreants fled when two separate teams of APBN Police and Ukhiya Thana Police reached the spot.

The body of the deceased has been sent to the Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, and the injured child has been admitted to MSF Hospital in Kutupalang, the official said.

"It is initially believed that the incident took place over establishing dominance in the Rohingya camp. The police operation is continuing to identify and arrest those involved," the OC noted.

According to Cox's Bazar district police, around 129 murders have taken place in the Rohingya camps between August 2017 and December 2022. Moreover, 18 people have been killed since January this year.