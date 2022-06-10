Rohingya camp leader hacked to death in Cox’s Bazar

Around 40,000 Rohingya refugees are estimated to have fled to India from neighboring Myanmar. Photo: Bloomberg.

A Rohingya leader of the Balukhali refugee camp in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar has been hacked to death allegedly over establishing dominance in the camp, the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Md Azimuddin,48, son of Kamal Uddin, and head of block L/16 of Camp-18, said Kamran Hossain, additional superintendent of APBn-8.

Aound 8pm on Thursday, some Rohingyas from Camp-20 stealthily attacked the leaders responsible for guarding M/9 sub block of block B in Camp-18, he said. "They attacked to create dominance over the camp."

During the attack, two more Rohingyas named Syed Karim, 40, and Rahimulla, 36, were hurt, said additional SP Kamran. "APBn-8 is conducting raids to detain the attackers," he added.