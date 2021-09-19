Rohingya arts and culture exhibition starts in Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 September, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2021, 07:21 pm

The exhibition will continue from 19 to 25 September

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Center for Peace Studies (CPS) of the South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance (SIPG) of North South University have organised a weeklong exhibition of 100 cultural objects and artworks representing key aspects of Rohingya memory, experience, and aspiration.

According to a press release, an inaugural ceremony of the exhibition was held on 19 September at NSU and it will continue from 19 to 25 September.

Rohingya artisans of IOM's Rohingya Cultural Memory Centre (RCMC) prepared the cultural objects and artworks, with the support of the Embassy of the Netherlands. 

The exhibiting collection - handmade by the camp-living refugees in Cox's Bazar is a part of an ongoing effort by the RCMC to help comprehensively document and preserve the heritage of the Rohingya people. 

Giorgi Gigauri, Chief of Mission, IOM Bangladesh said that, RCMC offers a platform for the Rohingya people to share and build their stories with a global audience and to connect with the diaspora.

Rohingya artisan Soidul Islam said that this opportunity has given us both to uphold our culture and heritage.

My dream is to bring to light all that is hidden of our Rohingya culture and history," said Md Shibbili, another RCMC cultural agent. 

Anne Gerard van Leeuwen, ambassador of Embassy of Netherlands said that preserving the cultural heritage and identity of the Rohingya, the RCMC creates hope and strengthens mental wellbeing. 

International Organization for Migration (IOM) / Center for Peace Studies (CPS) / South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance (SIPG) / Rohingays

