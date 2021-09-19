Rock band Miles sues Banglalink for breaching copyright

19 September, 2021
Rock band Miles sues Banglalink for breaching copyright

Two members of popular Bangladeshi rock band Miles have filed a case under the Copyright Act against Banglalink, the country's third-largest mobile operator.

The band's vocalist Hamim Ahmed and keyboard player Manam Ahmed lodged the case with the Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge Court on Sunday.

The case was logged under sections 71, 82 and 91 of the Copyright Act, 2000.

Banglalink Digital Communications Limited Chief Executive Officer Erik Aas, Chief Compliance Officer M Nurul Alam and Chief Digital Officer Sanjay Vaghasia are accused in the case.

