Sonali Bank in Bandarban robbed by suspected KNF members; manager kidnapped

Armed robbers, eyewitnesses suspect to be members of the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF), looted Sonali Bank's Ruma branch in Bandarban yesterday (2 April) while also kidnapping the bank manager Nizam Uddin.

They took about 24 weapons used for security of the bank, said District Superintendent of Police Saikat Shaheen.

However, the amount of money looted from the bank could not be ascertained yet.

"I went outside for tea around 8pm, when three men surrounded me and searched my pockets at gunpoint. They took my keys and Tk1,200," narrated the bank's cashier Uthowaiching Marma.

"Then hundreds of people surrounded the bank and started destroying everything," he continued.

He said there was about Tk1.59 crore in the vault for employees' salaries and bonus for the upcoming Eid and new year celebration of the hill tracts residents.

"Two keys are needed to open the vault – one of the cashier and another the manager's. I think they tried to open the vault with the key I have. Maybe they could not get the key from the manager and that is why they abducted him," said the cashier.

A new armed group in the hill tracts surfaced a few years ago called the KNF. Their leaders claim they independence for the people in the mountains.

With their claim of responsibility for the 21 killings of CHT individuals in June 2023, the KNF emerged as a fresh source of worry.

After the robbery, district administration officials, police officials and higher officials of Sonali Bank went to visit the bank today (3 April).

Regarding those involved, District Commissioner Bandarban Shah Mojahid Uddin said, "Witnesses claimed the robbers to be members of the KNF but we cannot say anything before investigation is completed. Strict legal action will be taken against anyone who is found involved in the incident."

"Investigation is going on to find who were involved in the robbery. Crime scene investigation team is on the way.

"They will take fingerprints and other evidences. Already CCTV footages have been collected," said SP Saikat Shaheen, who also visited the scene today.

Regarding the firearms, he said, the police guards had 10 weapons and 380 rounds of bullets which the robbers took. They also took 8 Chinese rifles, 2 SMGs, 4 short guns of Ansar along with 34 rounds.

Chattogram North Divisional Office General Manager of Sonali Bank Md Musa Khan and Bandarban Branch Deputy General Manager Osman Gani were also present during the visit.

Earlier, quoting locals, Ruma Upazila Chairman Uhlaching Marma had said, "During Tarawih prayers around 8:30pm, hundreds of KNF members surrounded the bank and seized everyone's mobile phones along with all weapons.

"They also took the bank's manager Md Nizam Uddin as hostage," he added.

The two-storied building of Sonali Bank remain deserted, with broken glasses from doors and windows scattered across the rooms. Computers were thrashed and various electrical sockets were damaged.