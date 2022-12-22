Roads to be named after freedom fighters in each ward: Mayor Atiq

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 December, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2022, 10:08 pm

Related News

Roads to be named after freedom fighters in each ward: Mayor Atiq

The city corporation arranges a reception for freedom fighters and family members of martyrs, marking the victory day

TBS Report
22 December, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2022, 10:08 pm
File photo of DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam.
File photo of DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam.

Roads will be named after freedom fighters in every ward of the Dhaka North City Corporation in order to protect their memory, says Dhaka North mayor Atiqul Islam.

The city corporation always gives priority to the liberation wars in providing services. There is a tax exemption in honour of them. No fee will be levied for the burial of freedom fighters in the city corporation's graveyard," he said at a reception of freedom fighters and family members of martyrs on Thursday.  

Dhaka North City Corporation arranged the reception at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh in the capital's Farmgate area, marking the victory day.

"In the city corporation, a room will be fixed for them and there will be an arrangement for refreshment.   Freedom fighters while visiting the corporation for taking services can wait at the room," Mayor Atiq added.

Mayor also said future generals have to know the actual history of the country's liberation war. They should be raised with the spirit of the liberation war. We all along with the best children of the nation and family members of martyrs have to build the country.

Addressing the programme as the chief guest, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said the descendants of Mir Jafar are still alive who cannot tolerate the freedom fighters. They do not acknowledge the achievements of the freedom fighters and their contribution to the liberation of the country. So, they are still hatching conspiracies against the country.

At the event, freedom fighter Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya Bir Bikram has recalled many incidents of liberation war.

Chief Executive Officer Md Selim Reza, senior officials of the City Corporation and local councillors, were also present at the programme, moderated by Dhaka North's Chief Health Officer Brigadier General Md Jobaidur Rahman.  

1200 people, including freedom fighters and family members of martyred freedom fighters were accorded reception at the event. After the reception, the artists of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra performed music.

Top News

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam / freedom fighters

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

10 time management tips for students

10 time management tips for students

23h | Pursuit
Independent Consultants: A liberating career or riddled with job insecurity?

Independent Consultants: A liberating career or riddled with job insecurity?

12h | Pursuit
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A day in the life of Rostem Ali, a traffic control policeman

14h | Panorama
The Foreign Minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected

Vamos la Amistad Argentina-Bangladesh: From sports diplomacy to state-level relationship

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

2h | TBS Career
Russia, Ukraine sharing tragedy, says Putin

Russia, Ukraine sharing tragedy, says Putin

3h | TBS World
Why is Poran's heroine name 'Anannya'?

Why is Poran's heroine name 'Anannya'?

4h | TBS Entertainment
Chemistry between FIFA World Cup and PSG

Chemistry between FIFA World Cup and PSG

5h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

3
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

6
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI