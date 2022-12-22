Roads to be named after freedom fighters in each ward: Mayor Atiq

Roads will be named after freedom fighters in every ward of the Dhaka North City Corporation in order to protect their memory, says Dhaka North mayor Atiqul Islam.

The city corporation always gives priority to the liberation wars in providing services. There is a tax exemption in honour of them. No fee will be levied for the burial of freedom fighters in the city corporation's graveyard," he said at a reception of freedom fighters and family members of martyrs on Thursday.

Dhaka North City Corporation arranged the reception at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh in the capital's Farmgate area, marking the victory day.

"In the city corporation, a room will be fixed for them and there will be an arrangement for refreshment. Freedom fighters while visiting the corporation for taking services can wait at the room," Mayor Atiq added.

Mayor also said future generals have to know the actual history of the country's liberation war. They should be raised with the spirit of the liberation war. We all along with the best children of the nation and family members of martyrs have to build the country.

Addressing the programme as the chief guest, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said the descendants of Mir Jafar are still alive who cannot tolerate the freedom fighters. They do not acknowledge the achievements of the freedom fighters and their contribution to the liberation of the country. So, they are still hatching conspiracies against the country.

At the event, freedom fighter Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya Bir Bikram has recalled many incidents of liberation war.

Chief Executive Officer Md Selim Reza, senior officials of the City Corporation and local councillors, were also present at the programme, moderated by Dhaka North's Chief Health Officer Brigadier General Md Jobaidur Rahman.

1200 people, including freedom fighters and family members of martyred freedom fighters were accorded reception at the event. After the reception, the artists of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra performed music.