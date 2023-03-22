Roadmap needed to make Bangladesh an aviation hub: PM Hasina

Bangladesh

BSS
22 March, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 03:41 pm

Roadmap needed to make Bangladesh an aviation hub: PM Hasina

BSS
22 March, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 03:41 pm
Photo: PMO
Photo: PMO

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday (22 March) said that Bangladesh should formulate a roadmap considering its geo-strategic advantage to make the country an aviation hub.

"Reaping on the dividend of our geo-strategic advantage, we should create a roadmap as to how we can make our country an aviation hub," she said in a video statement aired in the inaugural session of the first edition of Aviation Summit in Dhaka.

The Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry, in collaboration with the UK and France, organised the "Bangladesh Aviation Summit-2023" at a city hotel.

The prime minister described the summit as very significant for Bangladesh as it has aspirations to become an aviation hub in the region.

She said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman undertook measures to turn the country into an "Aviation Hub" to connect the East and the West capitalising on the advantage of Bangladesh's geographical location, just after achieving the membership of ICAO in 1973.

The premier said the move was halted immediately after the assassination of the Father of the Nation in 1975.

"We have undertaken several measures to support the development of an aviation hub. During the last decade, we implemented a host of projects to upgrade our airports, airport security and ground handling," she said.

PM / Aviation hub / Aviation Summit

