Roadmap for interim govt to be presented within 24 hours: Coordinators

Coordinators of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement have said a roadmap for forming an interim government will be presented within 24 hours.

"We dedicate this uprising to our martyred students," Nahid Islam, one of the coordinators, made the disclosure at a press conference in Tejgaon today.

Other coordinators of movement were also present.

Earlier today, speaking about their next steps, Asif Mahmud, another coordinator of the protest, said, "Political and civil society representatives, our teachers, and the leadership of the student-public will present the roadmap of [forming an interim] government through coordination and that roadmap will have to be implemented.

"The will of the main stakeholders of this student-public uprising will be reflected in it."