Roadmap essential for private sector integration in climate change initiatives: Speakers

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 February, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 07:45 pm

Related News

Roadmap essential for private sector integration in climate change initiatives: Speakers

TBS Report
26 February, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 07:45 pm
Roadmap essential for private sector integration in climate change initiatives: Speakers

Speakers urged for an implementation roadmap in the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) for effective integration of the private sector engagement in climate change adaptation. 

They called for the move at a consultation with the private sector stakeholders in Dhaka Saturday (26 February) jointly organised by the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry, Economic Relations Division (ERD) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with support from the Green Climate Fund (GCF). 

Over 40 representatives from different private sector entities, government ministries, departments and UNDP attended the event and provided their comments on how the private sector can support the NAP formulation, reads a press release. 

Panning Commission Joint Secretary and ERD Wing Chief Amal Krishna Mandal attended the consultation as the Special Guest while Environment Ministry Additional Secretary (Admin) Iqbal Abdullah Harun was present as the Chief Guest. 

NAP Formulation National Project Director Md Mizanul Hoque Chowdhury chaired the session.

Ms Masuma Khanam, Deputy Secretary and Director, Natural Resources Management; Mr A K M Azad Rahman, Programme Officer-Climate Change, UNDP and Dr A Atiq Rahman, Executive Director of Bangladesh Centre for Advanced Studies were also present.

Palli Karma Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) Deputy Managing Director Dr Fazle Rabbi Sadeque Ahmed said, "NAP must make concrete recommendations for the engagement of the private sector – the approach has to offer a business model ensuring profitability and environmental sustainability at the same time"

Meghna Life Insurance Executive Director Md Mazharul Islam Rana said, "There are ample scopes of involvement of the insurance sector in address climate hazards like cyclone and flood – we can work with the public sector in designing innovative business models, products and provide financial security to the vulnerable".

Chal Dal Limited Senior Director Ishrat Jahan recommended, "The government can consider tax rebate for special projects and initiatives by the private sector focusing on climate change adaptation".

Iqbal Abdullah Harun opined, "We need to innovate sustainable financing tools for encouraging the private sector in climate change adaptation."

Sustainable socio-economic development through long-term adaptation strategies and integration of climate change adaptation into the planning and financing process is key to adopting a planned adaptation approach. 

NAP is expected to be an opening window for the private sector investment by leveraging investments in responding to climate change adaptation.

National Adaptation Plan (NAP) / UNDP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Playful Golden Plovers. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Golden Plover: A golden yield of the haor basin

5h | Panorama
A damaged residential building is seen in Ukraine&#039;s capital Kyiv, after Russia launched a massive military operation. Photo: Reuters

Why Putin’s war is the West’s biggest test since World War II

8h | Panorama
A family getting registered at Alok Nibash as they arrive in Dhaka for cancer treatment. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Alok Nibash: A ray of light for the cancer patients

9h | Panorama
Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

9h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

English pacer Jofra Archer predicts the Ukraine war eight years in advance

English pacer Jofra Archer predicts the Ukraine war eight years in advance

36m | Videos
Sean Penn is documenting the war in Ukraine

Sean Penn is documenting the war in Ukraine

51m | Videos
Bangladesh Tigers revive Shaheed Chandu Stadium

Bangladesh Tigers revive Shaheed Chandu Stadium

56m | Videos
Corona's mass vaccination going on all over the country

Corona's mass vaccination going on all over the country

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

3
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused