Road safety: Students postpone protest due to inclement weather

Students have postponed their protests in demand of safe roads due to inclement weather caused by depression in the Bay of Bengal.

However, the students said they would resume their movement once the weather condition improves.

Ignoring torrential rain, students from various educational institutions gathered on Rampura Bridge with a procession around 12:30pm on Monday and started their programme with their 11-point demand, wearing black badges and gags protesting the death of students in road accidents.

They also formed a human chain on the sidewalk and continued their protest till 1pm.

Photo: TBS

Before concluding Monday's programme, HSC candidate of Khilgaon Model College Sohagi Samia said, "We are not holding any programme tomorrow due to hostile weather."

However, "We will resume our programme once the weather improves," she added.

They have some specific programmes, including a bi-cycle rally, candlelight programme and rally with teachers.

Regarding today's human chain, Samia said, "So many road accidents are occurring but the administration is always playing a silent role. In protest of this silence of the administration, we held a silent movement today wearing black badges."

"We will continue our protests until our demands are met, "she said.

Photo: TBS

On Saturday, the protesting students who have been innovative in their protest campaigns, staged a red card demonstration against corruption and mismanagement on the roads.

On Sunday, they had satirical placards and a coffin march.

The students on 18 November started their demonstration, demanding half bus fare and road safety.

Recent road accidents that killed two students – Notre Dame College student Nayeem Hasan and SSC candidate Mainuddin Islam Durjoy in Rampura and Gulistan – fuelled the movement that is now spreading from Dhaka to other cities including Gazipur and Chattogram.