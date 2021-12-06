Road safety: Students postpone protest due to inclement weather

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 December, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 02:26 pm

Related News

Road safety: Students postpone protest due to inclement weather

TBS Report
06 December, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 02:26 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Students have postponed their protests in demand of safe roads due to inclement weather caused by depression in the Bay of Bengal.

However, the students said they would resume their movement once the weather condition improves. 

Ignoring torrential rain, students from various educational institutions gathered on Rampura Bridge with a procession around 12:30pm on Monday and started their programme with their 11-point demand, wearing black badges and gags protesting the death of students in road accidents.

They also formed a human chain on the sidewalk and continued their protest till 1pm.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Before concluding Monday's programme, HSC candidate of Khilgaon Model College Sohagi Samia said, "We are not holding any programme tomorrow due to hostile weather." 

However, "We will resume our programme once the weather improves," she added. 

They have some specific programmes, including a bi-cycle rally, candlelight programme and rally with teachers. 

Regarding today's human chain, Samia said, "So many road accidents are occurring but the administration is always playing a silent role. In protest of this silence of the administration, we held a silent movement today wearing black badges."

"We will continue our protests until our demands are met, "she said.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

On Saturday, the protesting students who have been innovative in their protest campaigns, staged a red card demonstration against corruption and mismanagement on the roads. 

On Sunday, they had satirical placards and a coffin march.

The students on 18 November started their demonstration, demanding half bus fare and road safety.

Recent road accidents that killed two students – Notre Dame College student Nayeem Hasan and SSC candidate Mainuddin Islam Durjoy in Rampura and Gulistan – fuelled the movement that is now spreading from Dhaka to other cities including Gazipur and Chattogram.

Top News

Accident / road accident / Students / protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google smartwatch is expected to have a round screen with no bezels and offer basic fitness tracking features. Photo: Hindustan Times

Leaked! Google smartwatch codenamed ‘Rohan’ launching soon; what we know so far

1h | Tech
Photo: Collected

Six productivity apps to make life easier

3h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

3h | Panorama
Selim H Rahman, Chairman of the Bangladesh Furniture Industries Owners Association and the Managing Director of Hatil. Photo: Courtesy. 

Time to recognise the potential of our thriving furniture industry: Hatil MD 

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

18h | Videos
Student’s movement will continue for road safety

Student’s movement will continue for road safety

18h | Videos
Costly yarn increasing liability in RMG

Costly yarn increasing liability in RMG

18h | Videos
Omicron: Don't panic, be aware

Omicron: Don't panic, be aware

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

6
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21