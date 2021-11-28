Road safety: Students hold demo in different parts of capital

Students from different educational institutions protested in different areas of the capital today to protest the killing of Notre Dame College (NDC) student Nayeem Hasan and against public transport fare hike.

They also demanded the immediate implementation of the nine-point demands to ensure road safety.

Students took to the streets in the capital's Rampura, Kakrail intersection and Shantinagar on Sunday morning.

Rampura Imperial College students demonstrated on the Rampura Bridge at around 11:30am. They chanted slogans and displayed placards at the demo.

Meanwhile, students of Willes Little Flower School and College, Habibullah Bahar University College and Rajarbagh Police Line School and College blocked the Kakrail intersection at 1pm.

Jasim Uddin, a student of Willes Little Flower School, told TBS, "We will not return home until half-pass facility on all public transports are ensured and the government issues a gazette notification meeting our demands."

Traffic came to a halt on both sides of the busy roads following the blockade.

Earlier on Saturday, students from different educational institutions blocked the Dhanmondi 27 intersection demanding safer roads.

The protesting students later called off the blockade with a warning to lay siege on the BRTA offices in Dhaka if the government fails to issue a gazette notification meeting their demands within Tuesday.

The nine-point demand set forth by the students are:

1. Road accident victims must be ensured justice via speedy trial tribunal and compensated fairly

2. Issuance of gazette notification for "Half Pass" for students across the country

3. Safety of women in public transports, footpaths, and foot-over-bridges

4. All injured passengers and transport workers must be compensated, rehabilitated

5. Properly planned bus stops and parking facilities

6. Concerned individual or group must bear the responsibility of road accident victims after proper investigation, speedy trial

7. All drivers (both legal and illegal) must be brought under an extensive training programme and while ensuring monitoring and accountability of the BRTA

8. Automated and upgraded traffic management system must be adopted to ensure planned urbanization

9. Traffic laws must be added to the national curriculum to create effective public awareness; electronic media should be used to do the same

Students in the capital first started to stage demonstrations demanding half bus fares from 18 November, when they blocked roads in the Nilkhet and New Market areas. Since then students have been carrying on their movement in some areas of the capital every day, and have reportedly vandalised some 30 buses so far.

Bus owners, however, have been reluctant in agreeing to halve bus fares.

Amid the ongoing student protest for half fares, NDC student Nayeem Hasan was crushed to death by a Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) garbage truck in Gulistan on 24 November.