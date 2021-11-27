Road safety: Students call off blockade at Dhanmondi 27 intersection

Students from different educational institutions blocked the Dhanmondi 27 intersection in the capital demanding safer roads on Saturday noon.

Traffic came to a halt on both sides of the busy road following the blockade that lasted from 12:30pm to 2:30pm.

Students – mostly of Dhanmondi Laboratory High School, City College, and Prime Asia University – were seen checking licences of buses, CNG-run auto-rickshaws, and private cars.

Photo: Jahir Rayhan/TBS

However, emergency service vehicles, such as ambulances and firefighters, were allowed to go without any obstruction.

Meanwhile, the protesting students have threatened to lay siege on the BRTA offices in Dhaka if the government fails to issue a gazette notification meeting their demands within Tuesday.

Photo: Jahir Rayhan/TBS

The nine-point demand set forth by the students are:

1. Road accident victims must be ensured justice via speedy trial tribunal and compensated fairly

2. Issuance of gazette notification for "Half Pass" for students across the country

3. Safety of women in public transports, footpaths, and foot-over-bridges

4. All injured passengers and transport workers must be compensated, rehabilitated

Photo: Jahir Rayhan/TBS

5. Properly planned bus stops and parking facilities

6. Concerned individual or group must bear the responsibility of road accident victims after proper investigation, speedy trial

7. All drivers (both legal and illegal) must be brought under an extensive training programme and while ensuring monitoring and accountability of the BRTA

8. Automated and upgraded traffic management system must be adopted to ensure planned urbanization

9. Traffic laws must be added to the national curriculum to create effective public awareness; electronic media should be used to do the same

Photo: Jahir Rayhan/TBS

Thousands of students have been protesting the death of Notre Dame College (NDC) student Nayeem Hasan – who was crushed to death by a Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) garbage truck in Gulistan on Wednesday.

Students across the country have been protesting since then demanding justice for Nayeem and safer roads.

On Thursday, capital Dhaka came to a standstill for hours as students staged demonstrations at Motijheel Shapla Chattar, Gulistan Zero Point, Shantinagar, Phoenix Road, and Farmgate areas to press home their demands.