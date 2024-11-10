Road safety issue in Bangladesh: 469 dead, 837 injured in Oct road accidents

Bangladesh saw 443 road accidents in October this year, claiming the lives of 469 people and injuring 837 others.

Among the deceased were 74 women and 66 children.

A total of 208 motorbike-related accidents led to 196 deaths, comprising 41.79% of the total fatalities, with a motorbike accident rate of 46.95%.

Besides, 102 pedestrians (21.74%) and 67 vehicle operators or their assistants (14.28%) were killed.

During the same period, four maritime accidents caused seven deaths and injured three, while 21 railway incidents resulted in 18 fatalities and six injuries.

The Road Safety Foundation compiled this report based on data from nine national dailies, seven online news portals, various electronic media, and its internal records.

Fatalities by Vehicle Type

The breakdown of fatalities by vehicle reveals that motorbike riders or passengers accounted for 196 deaths (41.79%), bus passengers for 31 (6.60%), and occupants of trucks, covered vans, pickups, trolleys, or lorries for 20 (4.26%).

Private car, microbus, and ambulance passengers comprised 12 (2.55%), while passengers on three-wheelers (e.g., autorickshaws, CNGs, tomtoms) accounted for 94 deaths (20.04%).

Locally manufactured vehicles (such as Nosimon and Korimon) were involved in 10 deaths (2.13%), with bicyclists and rickshaw passengers making up 4 deaths (0.85%).

Accident Location by Road Type

The Road Safety Foundation's analysis shows that 173 (39.05%) of the incidents occurred on national highways, 162 (36.56%) on regional roads, 64 (14.44%) on rural roads, and 38 (8.57%) in urban areas, with six accidents (1.35%) at other unspecified locations.

Types of Accidents

The incidents included 112 (25.28%) head-on collisions, 171 (38.60%) incidents caused by loss of control, 104 (23.47%) incidents of pedestrians being struck, 42 (9.48%) rear-end collisions, and 14 (3.16%) caused by other factors.

Vehicles Involved in Accidents

Of the vehicles involved, trucks, covered vans, pickups, tractors, trolleys, lorries, and drum trucks were involved in 25.48% of accidents.

Microbuses, private cars, ambulances, and jeeps accounted for 4.39%, passenger buses for 14.48%, motorbikes for 28.07%, and three-wheelers (such as auto-rickshaws) for 17.59%. Locally manufactured vehicles represented 5.43%, bicycles and rickshaws made up 1.81%, and unidentified vehicles were involved in 2.71%.

Number of Vehicles Involved

A total of 773 vehicles were involved, including 112 buses, 119 trucks, 22 covered vans, 25 pickups, seven tractors, six trolleys, nine lorries, eight drum trucks, one 18-wheeler lorry, 12 microbuses, 14 private cars, five ambulances, three jeeps, 217 motorbikes, 136 three-wheelers, 42 locally manufactured vehicles, 14 bicycles or rickshaws, and 21 unidentified vehicles.

Time of Day Analysis

An analysis of the time distribution indicates that 5.41% of accidents occurred at dawn, 26.63% in the morning, 16.93% in the afternoon, 15.57% in the evening, 9.25% around dusk, and 26.18% at night.

Accident Statistics by Division

The divisional statistics reveal that Dhaka Division recorded 29.57% of the accidents and 30.70% of the fatalities. Rajshahi Division accounted for 15.34% of accidents and 13.85% of fatalities, while Chattogram Division saw 17.83% of accidents and 17.27% of deaths. Khulna Division had 9% of accidents and 8.10% of deaths, while Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur, and Mymensingh divisions experienced lower figures ranging from 4.06% to 10.83% for accidents and 5.33% to 11.08% for fatalities.

The highest number of accidents occurred in Dhaka Division, with 131 incidents resulting in 144 fatalities. The fewest accidents occurred in Sylhet Division, with 22 incidents and 24 deaths.

Within individual districts, Chattogram saw the highest numbers, with 34 accidents and 39 deaths, while Magura, Jhalokathi, Barguna, and Panchagarh reported accidents without any fatalities.

In the capital, Dhaka, 29 road accidents resulted in 21 deaths and 34 injuries.

Occupational Analysis of Deceased

According to published media data, the fatalities included three police officers, two Ansar members, nine teachers from various educational institutions, and four journalists.

The Road Safety Foundation urged all stakeholders to consider these statistics and take immediate steps to improve road safety.