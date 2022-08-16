Road Safety Foundation demands exemplary punishment for those responsible for Uttara BRT accident

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 August, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 05:35 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Road Safety Foundation demands exemplary punishment against those responsible for the crane accident that killed five and injured two in Dhaka's Uttara on Monday (15 August).

The organisation also called for appropriate compensation to the families of the victims who died as a result of negligence by Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) officials, said a press release. 

At least five people including two children were crushed to death after a girder, part of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, fell on a car in Uttara. 

The foundation's Chairman Prof AI Mahbub Uddin Ahmed and Executive Director Saidur Rahman said in a statement that the accident was due to negligence in operating the crane and taking necessary safety measures at the workplace.

"During such construction work on busy roads, there should be strict safety fencing, which was not there.

"As a result, vehicles were moving through dangerous places.

"So, we call it a negligent accident, which is a punishable offence," the statement reads. 

The Road Safety Foundation also called on the concerned authorities of the government to oversee that all construction works in the country are being conducted with proper safety measures.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

