Road crashes in Sylhet kill 30 in June alone: Report

Thirty people were killed and 45 others injured in 27 road crashes in Sylhet division in the month of June, according to a report published by the Sylhet divisional committee of Nirapad Sarak Chai (Nischa).

Among all the deceased, 21 were men, six women, and three children.

According to the report, most of the road accidents occurred in Sylhet and Habiganj districts.

Thirteen people were killed and 26 others injured in 13 road accidents in Sylhet district, five people were killed and four others injured in four road accidents in Sunamganj district, five people were killed and four others injured in three road accidents in Moulvibazar and seven people were killed and nine others injured in seven road accidents in Habiganj district.

In a statement sent to the media, Nischa central committee co-organising secretary and Sylhet divisional committee member secretary and Sylhet district convener Jahirul Islam Mishu said the report was prepared based on information from five local dailies, online newspapers, two national dailies, unpublished incidents and information of Nischa Sylhet unit.

Six motorcyclists and pillion riders, 13 CNG auto rickshaw and human hauler drivers and passengers, and nine pedestrians were among the deceased, it said.

In May, 31 people were killed and 87 others injured in 29 road accidents in Sylhet division.