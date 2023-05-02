Road crashes kill 285, injure 454 during Eid journey: Report

At least 285 people were killed and 454 others injured in 240 road accidents in 14 days during Eid-ul-fitr this year, according to a report of Road Safety Foundation.

The report was compiled based on information from nine national dailies, seven online news portals, and electronic media.

The report indicates that 46.66% of the total deaths were caused by motorcycle accidents, which made up 52.91% of all accidents.

Among the total deceased, 52 were pedestrians which os 18.24% of the total fatalities while 27 were drivers and helpers which 9.47% of total deaths.

The report shows that among the vehicles involved in the accidents, motorcycles accounted for 32.11%, followed by buses at 14.12%, and three-wheelers at 16.85%.

Head-on collisions were responsible for 18.33% of the accidents, while 46.66% were caused by loss of control. Besides, 22.08% of the accidents were due to hitting pedestrians, 9.16% were rear-end collision, and 3.75% were caused by other factors.

The statistics show that Dhaka division had the most accidents and fatalities, with 28.33% and 26.31%, respectively. The least number of accidents and fatalities occurred in Chandpur, Cox's Bazar, Rangamati, Magura, and Barguna districts.

The report recommended that efforts should be taken to create skilled drivers and that drivers' pay and working hours must be specified.

The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) needs to increase its capacity, and the enforcement of traffic laws to transport operators, passengers, and pedestrians must be ensured, it said.

The report also suggested creating service roads for low-speed vehicles on highways and constructing road dividers on all highways in phases.

Other recommendations include using technology to control vehicle speed, stopping extortion in public transport, renovating railways and waterways to reduce pressure on roads, discouraging the use of motorcycles, and implementing sustainable transport strategies.

The Road Safety Foundation urges the government to ensure the smooth implementation of the "Road Transport Act- 2018" and establish a strict monitoring system before and after Eid on road, sea, and railway to prevent further losses of lives.