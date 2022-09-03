Road crashes claim 519 lives in August: Report 

Bangladesh

Road crashes claim 519 lives in August: Report 

At least 519 people lost their lives in 458 road accidents across Bangladesh in August, says a report prepared by the Road Safety Foundation (RSF).

Another 961 people were injured in the accidents that took place last month.

Among the deceased, 64 were women and 69 were children.

Meanwhile, 172 people were killed in 183 motorcycle accidents -- which accounts for 33.14% of all the deaths.

Some 109 pedestrians were killed in road crashes, which is 21% of the total deaths.

On the other hand, 74 drivers and assistants of vehicles were killed, which is 18.11% of all deaths recorded in August.

During the same period, eight people were killed in 11 boat accidents. 

Whereas, at least 24 died and nine others got injured in 23 railway accidents.

Accidents involving high-speed vehicles, including trucks, and motorcycles have increased dramatically.

In this situation, no government initiative is visible, RSF added in a statement issued on Saturday.

The concerned authorities are not interested in the implementation of the Road Transport Act-2018.

To improve this situation, it is necessary to formulate and implement sustainable road transport strategies.

This requires the political will of the government, adds the RSF statement.

