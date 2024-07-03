Road crash leaves college demonstrator dead in Meherpur

A college demonstrator died after being hit by a speeding battery-run autorickshaw in Meherpur district headquarters on Tuesday (2 July) night.

Deceased Wahidur Islam, 50, was son of late Jahur Ali of Kazipur village in Gangni upazila of the district and demonstrator at the Chemistry Department in Mujibnagar Government Degree College.

He was residing in his own home in Eidgah Para area of Meherpur town.

Locals said the speeding autorickshaw crashed into him from behind on his way to Boro Bazar from his city residence around 9:30pm, leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to Meherpur General Hospital where physicians declared him dead upon arrival, confirmed Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Meherpur Sadar Police Station, Koni Mia.

The OC said efforts were underway to identify and arrest the autorickshaw driver.