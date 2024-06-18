Road crash leaves 2 dead, 4 injured in Khulna

Two people were killed and 4 others injured in a collision between a motorcycle and an engine-run van in Chakundia area of ​​Dumuria upazila of Khulna on Monday (17 June).

The identities of the victims could not be ascertained yet, said Babul Mia, sub-inspector (SI) of Dumuria Highway Police.

Police said when the motorcycle was heading towards Chuknagar it collided with the van coming from the opposite direction around 11 am, leaving six people injured.

They were rushed to Dumuria Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared 2 dead upon arrival.

Of the injured, two were sent to Khulna Medical College Hospital in the night in a critical state.

Two other injured people are undergoing treatment at Dumuria Upazila Health Complex.

Police seized the motorcycle and van involved in the accident.