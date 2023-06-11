Road crash kills two motorcyclists in Rangpur

BSS
11 June, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 01:16 pm

Road crash kills two motorcyclists in Rangpur

BSS
11 June, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 01:16 pm
Road crash kills two motorcyclists in Rangpur

Two motorcyclists were killed and another injured in a road accident at the Gangachara Sheikh Hasina Teesta Bridge in Gangachara upazila of the district on Saturday (10 June) night.

"The accident occurred when the motorcycle carrying three youths and a truck collided head-on on the bridge, critically injuring all three motorcyclist youths at 8pm," Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gangachara Model Police Station Dulal Hossain told reporters.

The injured youths were immediately rushed to Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RpMCH), where the attending physician declared two of them dead at 9pm.

The deceased were identified as Wazed Ali, 18, son of Shahidul Islam and Shah Alam, 17, son of Azir Ali of village Rudreswar in Kakina union of Kaliganj upazila in Lalmonirhat district.

"We have seized the killer truck, although its driver and helper managed to flee from the spot soon after the accident," the OC said.

A case has been registered at Gangachara Model Police Station in this incident.

