Road to be named after Bangabandhu in Bulgaria

Bangladesh

UNB
11 May, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 08:46 pm

Bangladesh and Bulgaria have decided to name a street in Sofia after the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and a road in Dhaka after the forefather of the Bulgarian National Revival St. Paisiy Hilendarski. 
 
Bulgarian Ambassador Eleonora Dimitrova met Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday and discussed issues of mutual interest. 
 
Bangladesh and Bulgaria will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two friendly countries this year. 
 
The two countries established diplomatic relations on 26 January 1972. 
 
Bangladesh and Bulgaria have decided to take up a number of initiatives to further strengthen bilateral partnership. 
 
Foreign Minister Momen and the Bulgarian Ambassador recalled the official visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Sofia in May 2016 to attend the Global Women Leader's Forum and her meetings with the President and the Prime Minister of Bulgaria. 
 
Momen appreciated Bulgarian support in various regional and in international forum and sought their support for Bangladesh's candidature to the United Nations Human Rights Council for the term 2023-25. 
 
Bulgarian Ambassador expressed willingness to employ Bangladeshi workers especially in the garments sector in Bulgaria. 
 
Foreign Minister Momen emphasized on regular exchange of business delegation between the two countries. 
 
Highlighting the excellent opportunities in Bangladesh, he requested the Ambassador of Bulgaria to encourage Bulgarian investors to invest in Bangladesh. 
 
Bulgarian Ambassador requested that Bangladesh can consider importing edible oil (sunflower oil), corn, etc. from Bulgaria. 

