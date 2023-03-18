Road accidents kill one, injure 10 in C'nawabganj

A man was killed and 10 others were injured in two separate road accidents in Shibganj and Gomostapur upazilas of the district on Friday (17 March).

The deceased was identified as Alim Uddin, 24, of Bholamari Kagmari village under the Shahbajpur union of Shibganj upazila of the district.



Police said Alim died on the spot when a stone-laden truck, hailing fromSonamasjid land port area, hit his bicycle in the Muslimpur intersection area on the Chapainawabganj-Sonamasjid highway in the upazila as he was returning

home with his father Jahir Uddin, 58, after completing their work from a paddy field in the evening.

"Injured Jahir Uddin was instantly sent to Shibganj Upazila Health Complex," Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shibganj thana Chowdhury Zobayer Hossain said, adding that Alim's body was handed over to his family after conducting post-mortem.



Besides, another incident occurred when a Dhaka-bound passengers bus collided head-on with a truck in the Rohonpur Mission More area under Gomostapur upazila of the district around 9pm, leaving nine people including the truck driver injured.

The wounded were taken to Gomostapur Upazila Health Complex. Among them, one was referred to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated, the OC added.