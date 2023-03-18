Road accidents kill 4 at Bhanga Expressway

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 March, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2023, 06:09 pm

Two separate road accidents on the Dhaka-Bhangha Expressway have claimed the lives of four people between 3pm Friday and 8am Saturday.

According to witnesses and the Srinagar Fire Service, Ujjal Mridha (35), a pedestrian, was hit by a speeding car in the service lane of the expressway in Shologhar area at around 3pm on Friday and he died on the spot.

Truck driver Hossain Ali (38) was repairing a wheel in Umpara area of Srinagar upazila when he was hit by a truck from behind at around 4:30pm on the same day, killing him on the spot.

At around 8am Saturday, passengers were getting off from a Gopalganj-bound bus at Solghar bus stand on the expressway's service lane when another bus coming from the opposite direction hit them. One unidentified died on the spot. Another person named Habibur Rahman (65) was taken to the Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Hansara Highway Police Station OC Zakir Mollah said that the body of the unidentified person was kept at the police station. 

Efforts are underway to identify the deceased, he said.

 

