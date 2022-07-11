Road accidents kill 3 on Bangabandhu Expressway

At least three people were killed and nine others injured in separate road accidents on the Bangabandhu Expressway on Monday (11 July), the second day of Eid.

Sumon, 16, hailed from Gaokua village under Galachipa upazila of Patuakhali, died after a Shwadhin Paribahan bus hit a Gangchil Paribahan bus near the Bezgao area on the expressway around 1 pm, said Shah Alam, an official of Sreenagar upazila Fire Service.

Sumon, who was visiting Munshiganj along with his family, was travelling on the Gangchil Paribahan bus.

Eight more passengers of both the buses were hurt in the collision.

Fahim, 20, an injured passenger told The Business Standard, "The driver of Shwadhin Paribahan lost control over the steering and hit the Gangchil Paribahan bus from behind."

Vehicle movements on the expressway were disrupted for around half an hour due to the incident before Sreenagar police cleared the way.

Moreover, a bicycle rider was killed around 10:30 am after a CNG-driven auto-rickshaw hit the two-wheeler near the old ferry terminal area in Sreenagar upazila.

Utpal Das, a sub-inspector of Hasra Highway Police, said, "The cyclist's body was recovered and sent to hospital for autopsy. The CNG driver, however, managed to flee the scene soon after the incident."

In addition, a Mawa-bound motorcyclist was killed after hitting the road divider on the expressway in the early hours of Monday. Pillion passenger Shahadat, 18, was badly injured in the crash and was admitted to Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital.