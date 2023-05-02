Road accidents decreased by 18.2%, fatalities by 21.1% compared to last Eid: Jatri Kalyan Samity

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 May, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2023, 01:52 pm

Related News

Road accidents decreased by 18.2%, fatalities by 21.1% compared to last Eid: Jatri Kalyan Samity

TBS Report
02 May, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2023, 01:52 pm
Road accidents decreased by 18.2%, fatalities by 21.1% compared to last Eid: Jatri Kalyan Samity

The number of road accidents and fatalities in the country during the Eid season has decreased compared to last year, said a report by Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity today.

Road crashes and road accident-related deaths during Eid season this year were 18.2% and 21.1% lower than during last year, Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity Secretary General Mozammel Hoque Chowdhury said presenting the findings of the report at a press conference on Tuesday (2 May).

The report was prepared based on news published in national dailies, regional dailies and online dailies.

Meanwhile, at least 328 people were killed and 565 injured in 304 road accidents in 15 days (15-29 April) during this Eid season.

Last year, 418 people died and 844 suffered injuries in 372 accidents in 15 days of the Eid journey, the report added.  

Because of the hike in the prices of necessary goods, increase in transportation costs, and excessive heat, many didn't travel out of Dhaka during Eid, the Jatri Kalyan Samity report said. 

Due to the continuous development of the current government in the last 14 years, the condition of the country's roads and highways was much better than before, it added.

The extra day off also helped ease travel for the holidaymakers. 

Strict vigilance of various government regulatory agencies and law enforcement forces also helped to make the Eid travels relaxed this year, the organisation further said.

According to the report, most of the accidents involved motorcycles as a total of 167 people were killed and 120 injured in 165 motorcycle accidents this Eid. It accounts for 54.3% of total road accidents, 51% of fatalities and 21.3% of injuries.

 

 

 

Top News

Accident / Bangladesh / Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samiti

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

n the last six years, Naquib has found eight different high-yielding varieties of native date palm, made thousands of seedlings out of those trees, and systematically planted them. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

Date palm sugar: In search of a centuries-old local industry

1d | Panorama
Interesting board games to buy with Eid Salami

Interesting board games to buy with Eid Salami

1d | Brands
Kaaruj is one of the prime movers in the industry of local home decor items. Photo: Courtesy

Reimagine your interior with 4 products from Kaaruj

1d | Brands
Bangladesh became home to the highest number of green garment factories in the world with 183 USGBC LEED-certified factories. Photo: Mumit M

A net living wage remains a pipe dream

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

PM Hasina presents painting on Padma Bridge to WB president

PM Hasina presents painting on Padma Bridge to WB president

1h | TBS Today
During the digging of soil ‘Kosti Pathor Murti’ were found

During the digging of soil ‘Kosti Pathor Murti’ were found

2h | TBS Stories
Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

1d | TBS World
Workers are going through the hardest time

Workers are going through the hardest time

1d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

3
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

4
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

6
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada