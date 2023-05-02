Road accidents decreased by 18.2%, fatalities by 21.1% compared to last Eid: Jatri Kalyan Samity

The number of road accidents and fatalities in the country during the Eid season has decreased compared to last year, said a report by Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity today.

Road crashes and road accident-related deaths during Eid season this year were 18.2% and 21.1% lower than during last year, Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity Secretary General Mozammel Hoque Chowdhury said presenting the findings of the report at a press conference on Tuesday (2 May).

The report was prepared based on news published in national dailies, regional dailies and online dailies.

Meanwhile, at least 328 people were killed and 565 injured in 304 road accidents in 15 days (15-29 April) during this Eid season.

Last year, 418 people died and 844 suffered injuries in 372 accidents in 15 days of the Eid journey, the report added.

Because of the hike in the prices of necessary goods, increase in transportation costs, and excessive heat, many didn't travel out of Dhaka during Eid, the Jatri Kalyan Samity report said.

Due to the continuous development of the current government in the last 14 years, the condition of the country's roads and highways was much better than before, it added.

The extra day off also helped ease travel for the holidaymakers.

Strict vigilance of various government regulatory agencies and law enforcement forces also helped to make the Eid travels relaxed this year, the organisation further said.

According to the report, most of the accidents involved motorcycles as a total of 167 people were killed and 120 injured in 165 motorcycle accidents this Eid. It accounts for 54.3% of total road accidents, 51% of fatalities and 21.3% of injuries.