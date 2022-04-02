Road accidents claim 166 lives, Covid 85 in Bangladesh in March: BHRC

Bangladesh

UNB
02 April, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2022, 06:46 pm

Related News

Road accidents claim 166 lives, Covid 85 in Bangladesh in March: BHRC

UNB
02 April, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2022, 06:46 pm
File photo: TBS
File photo: TBS

Some 248 people were killed in different incidents including road accident in March in Bangladesh,  according to a report of Bangladesh Human Rights Commission (BHRC).

Bangladesh saw 85 Covid-linked deaths during the same time, said the report.

Of the 248 deaths, 166 died in different transport accidents, 35 died due to unknown reasons, 18 died in family violence, four in social violence, four by assailants, two by members of law enforcement agencies, two by kidnappers, one by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) while 13 by suicide.

BHRC revealed the comparative data on Saturday based on information collected from its district, upazila, municipality units and reports published in different national dailies.

The report shows three people died of Covid-19 while eight were killed in different incidents daily on average in March.

The investigative report produced by BHRC documentation department with the assistance of International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) mentions 12 incidents of rape and two of acid throwing in March.

BHRC suggests only by establishing the rule of law such killings could be reduced in the country. Establishment of rule of law at all levels is a must to institutionalize the democratic system and build a society that value human rights, it said.

Top News

road accident / Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Imran Khan has been posturing himself as an &#039;anti-West&#039; leader. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan: Why is Imran Khan blaming the West for his downfall?

4h | Panorama
While Bangladesh abstained from voting in the first UNGA resolution on Ukraine, it voted in favour in the second one. Photo: Reuters

How is Bangladesh handling the Ukraine crisis?

8h | Panorama
Although Abdullah Babul, Nanna Miya&#039;s nephew and successor (pictured) did not disclose the current cook’s name, he said that they were all taught by Haji Nanna himself. Photo: Noor A Alam

From serving polao on mats to becoming a beloved local brand: The story of Haji Nanna Biryani

1d | Panorama
Imran Khan: Back to the pavilion?

Imran Khan: Back to the pavilion?

1d | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Products made from yielding materials are going abroad

Products made from yielding materials are going abroad

3h | Videos
Hubble telescope spots most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots most distant star on record

4h | Videos
Bruce Willis to retire after diagnosed with Aphasia

Bruce Willis to retire after diagnosed with Aphasia

7h | Videos
Floating bridge in Satkhira's Pratapnagar to the rescue

Floating bridge in Satkhira's Pratapnagar to the rescue

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

4
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh