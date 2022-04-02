Road accidents claim 166 lives, Covid 85 in Bangladesh in March: BHRC

Some 248 people were killed in different incidents including road accident in March in Bangladesh, according to a report of Bangladesh Human Rights Commission (BHRC).

Bangladesh saw 85 Covid-linked deaths during the same time, said the report.

Of the 248 deaths, 166 died in different transport accidents, 35 died due to unknown reasons, 18 died in family violence, four in social violence, four by assailants, two by members of law enforcement agencies, two by kidnappers, one by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) while 13 by suicide.

BHRC revealed the comparative data on Saturday based on information collected from its district, upazila, municipality units and reports published in different national dailies.

The report shows three people died of Covid-19 while eight were killed in different incidents daily on average in March.

The investigative report produced by BHRC documentation department with the assistance of International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) mentions 12 incidents of rape and two of acid throwing in March.

BHRC suggests only by establishing the rule of law such killings could be reduced in the country. Establishment of rule of law at all levels is a must to institutionalize the democratic system and build a society that value human rights, it said.