Road accident leaves election officer dead in Dhaka

An election officer died in a road accident as a container lorry hit the motorbike he was on in the Dhaka Airport area last night.

The deceased Md Al-Mamun, 48, was posted in Dhaka's Uttara Election Office. He was son of late Shamsul Haque of Akashi village under Saturia upazila of Manikganj.

Sources said the container lorry rammed the bike on Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in the airport area around 9:30pm, leaving Mamun critically injured.

He was rushed to Kurmitola General Hospital and was later shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where he succumbed to his injuries around 11:15pm, said his son Riad Abir.

Abir said they live in a rented house on Mohammadpur's Tajmahal Road and his father met the accident while returning home from the Uttara office.

DMCH police outpost's In-charge Md Bachchu Miah said the body was kept at the morgue for autopsy.