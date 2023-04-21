Road accident kills four in Gaibandha

Road accident kills four in Gaibandha

BSS
21 April, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2023, 09:07 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

At least four persons were killed in a road accident in Taltala area of Bogura-Rangpur Highway under Gobindaganj upazila in the district this afternoon.

Police said a Rangpur-bound passenger bus coming from Dhaka ran over a CNG-run auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction in the area, leaving the CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver dead on the spot.

The driver, Abdul Latif, 45, son of late Abdul Jabbar, hailed from Uttarpara area of the upazila.

Later, seriously injured three passengers of the auto-rickshaw died on the way to hospital. The identities of the three victims could not be known immediately.

Being informed, the police of Gobindaganj Highway police station rushed to the spot and detained the bus driver.

The bodies have been kept at the highway police station, said Aminul Islam, Officer-in-charge (OC) of the highway police station.

Accident / Gaibandha

