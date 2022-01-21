3 killed in bus-autorickshaw collision at Jatrabari

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 January, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 21 January, 2022, 09:51 am

Three people, including a woman, were killed in a collision between a bus and a CNG-powered autorickshaw in the Capital's Jatrabari area on Friday (21 January) morning.

The accident took place in front of Matuai Medical College at around 7am. The deceased were identified as Sharmin, 38, Riazul Islam, 45, and Abdur Rahman, 65.

Jatrabari Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Biswajit Sarkar confirmed the matter and said that the deceased came to Dhaka from Barisal on Friday morning on a launch.

"They were heading towards Matuail on a CNG autorickshaw from Sadarghat. On the way, the CNG autorickshaw carrying them collided with a bus," he said.

He added that after rescuing them in critical condition, they were taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where the on-duty doctor declared them dead. 

DMCH Police Camp in-charge Bachchu Mia said that the bodies of the deceased have been kept in the morgue for autopsy.

