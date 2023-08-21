Road accident in Brahmanbaria leaves 4 dead including a child

The autorickshaw that got hit by a covered van. Photo: TBS

Four passengers of a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw were killed after being run over by a covered van in Brahmanbaria's Ashuganj today (21 August).

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in the Sohagpur bus stand area of the upazila at around 12pm.

"A CNG-powered auto-rickshaw stopped at Sohagpur bus stand at noon and was picking up passengers. At this time, another Dhaka-bound covered van lost control and hit the auto-rickshaw. Two men and a child were killed on the spot in the autorickshaw," Brahmanbaria's Khantihata Highway police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Akul Chandra Biswas told The Business Standard.

Two passengers were critically injured in the accident, and one of them died while undergoing treatment.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Sohel Mia, 27, son of Farid Mia, and Jilani, 9, son of Nazmul Mia of the Baraibari area of Sarail upazila of the district.

Of the other two, one is around 35 years old, and the other is 50 years old.