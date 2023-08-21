Road accident in Brahmanbaria leaves 4 dead including a child

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 August, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2023, 02:01 pm

Related News

Road accident in Brahmanbaria leaves 4 dead including a child

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in the Sohagpur bus stand area of the upazila at around 12pm

TBS Report
21 August, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2023, 02:01 pm
The autorickshaw that got hit by a covered van. Photo: TBS
The autorickshaw that got hit by a covered van. Photo: TBS

Four passengers of a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw were killed after being run over by a covered van in Brahmanbaria's Ashuganj today (21 August).

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in the Sohagpur bus stand area of the upazila at around 12pm. 

"A CNG-powered auto-rickshaw stopped at Sohagpur bus stand at noon and was picking up passengers. At this time, another Dhaka-bound covered van lost control and hit the auto-rickshaw. Two men and a child were killed on the spot in the autorickshaw," Brahmanbaria's Khantihata Highway police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Akul Chandra Biswas told The Business Standard.

Two passengers were critically injured in the accident, and one of them died while undergoing treatment.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Sohel Mia, 27, son of Farid Mia, and Jilani, 9, son of Nazmul Mia of the Baraibari area of Sarail upazila of the district. 

Of the other two, one is around 35 years old, and the other is 50 years old. 

Top News

Accidents / accidents in Bangladesh / road accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to many, Hathazari’s red chilli is the only food that can effortlessly elevate the taste of a dish from mediocre to stupendously good. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Why everyone is obsessed with Hathazari’s red chilli

5h | Panorama
In the area of law and justice, focus on spirituality is scarce. Photo: Reuters.

India is overhauling its colonial-era criminal justice system. Should Bangladesh follow suit?

3h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A grand gastronomical ode

6h | Food
Photo: Collected

Make pizza on a tawa

6h | Food

More Videos from TBS

PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

25m | TBS Today
Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

3h | TBS Economy
Is Messi the most humble footballer in the world?

Is Messi the most humble footballer in the world?

19h | TBS SPORTS
India's 'most wanted criminal’ who acted in 28 films

India's 'most wanted criminal’ who acted in 28 films

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years