RMG workers protest in Savar demanding arrears, 6 injured

Thousands of RMG workers of Dipta Apparels Ltd, an export-oriented garment factory of DIRD Group in Dhaka's Hemayetpur at Savar, started protesting at the factory demanding payment of their salaries for the month of August 2023 within the next 10 days.

During the protest of the angry workers, two officials of the human resources department of the company, and at least 5/6 workers including a security worker were injured, said the security inspector Md. Asad of Savar zone of the company to The Business Standard.

He said among the injured were the company's assistant manager (human resources) Maruf, quality inspector Pradeep and a security worker named Samrat.

"The injured are being treated in different hospitals. However, the names of the other injured are not known," he added.

The incident took place at the factory located in the Shyampur area of Hemayetpur around 9:30am on Thursday (7 September).

Later, the angry workers their stopped working and went back home.