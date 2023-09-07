6 hurt in clash as RMG workers protest in Savar over arrears

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 September, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2023, 10:29 pm

Related News

6 hurt in clash as RMG workers protest in Savar over arrears

TBS Report
07 September, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2023, 10:29 pm
RMG workers in front of Dipta Apparels Ltd at Savar, 9 September. Photo: TBS
RMG workers in front of Dipta Apparels Ltd at Savar, 9 September. Photo: TBS

Thousands of RMG workers of Dipta Apparels Ltd, an export-oriented garment factory of DIRD Group in Dhaka's Hemayetpur at Savar, protesting at the factory demanding payment of their salaries for August within the next 10 days.

During the protest of the angry workers, at least six people were injured in a clash that broke out when security officials tried to disperse them, sources said.

He said among the injured were the company's assistant manager (human resources) Maruf, quality inspector Pradeep and a security worker named Samrat. 

"The injured are being treated in different hospitals. However, the names of the other injured are not known," he added. 

The incident took place at the factory located in the Shyampur area of Hemayetpur around 9:30am on Thursday. 

Mizanur Rahman, a sewing operator of the factory, told TBS, "Three to four days ago, the factory authorities announced the payment of last month's salary on 18 August instead of 10 August, citing the financial crisis. Since then, the workers have been angry.

"After opening the factory Thursday morning, the workers joined the work and went to talk to the management. The workers had arguments with them (management), and at one point the workers started agitations. 

"Furthermore, the mid-level workers of the factory are owed salaries of the last 5 months, but the owners are not paying them, they have also expressed solidarity with the workers in Thursday's protest," he added.

Masud Rana, a mid-level worker at the factory, told The Business Standard, "The problem is that the owners clearly never say anything."

On the other hand attempts were made to contact the authority of the factory but they were out of reach. 

Inspector (Intelligence) of Ashulia Shilpa Police-1 Mamun told The Business Standard that for now, the situation is normal, with additional police deployed in front of the factory.

Later, the angry workers stopped working and went back home.

Top News

RMG / RMG Workers / export / Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Marbled cats are evolutionarily connected to large cats. Photo: Collected

Understanding the marbled cat: Asia’s most arboreal feline

8h | Earth
The founders say the centrally monitored swapping stations will also ensure that electricity is not stolen from the national grid, thus easing a major concern of the government. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Tiger New Energy: Two Harvard alums look to change how three-wheelers are powered in Bangladesh

13h | Panorama
The centre currently provides hands-on training to students, teaching them how to process materials and synthesise and characterise them. Photo: Rajib Dhar

38 years on, DU’s semiconductor research centre barely scratches the surface

1d | Panorama
Photo: Representational Image

‘With right support, we can design and test microchips in the country’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The train from Dhaka to Bhanga goes via Padma Bridge for the first time

The train from Dhaka to Bhanga goes via Padma Bridge for the first time

2h | TBS Today
Redut and Convoy are taking the place of Wagner Group!

Redut and Convoy are taking the place of Wagner Group!

2h | TBS World
Soaring dollar raises alarm as China, Japan escalate FX pushback

Soaring dollar raises alarm as China, Japan escalate FX pushback

1h | TBS Economy
Who got the jewels in the summer transfer?

Who got the jewels in the summer transfer?

4h | TBS SPORTS