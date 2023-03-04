RMG workers’ protest halted Airport road for 2.5 hours

04 March, 2023, 11:25 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Several hundreds of garment workers blocked the Soinik Club area of the Mohakhali-Airport road on Saturday morning after one of their fellow female workers got hit by a bus, creating gridlock during peak hours.

The injured was identified as Nurun Nahar Begum, a worker of Apparel Industries Limited. She is currently undergoing treatment at Kurmitola General Hospital, said police.

Police told The Business Standard (TBS) that a Trust Paribahan bus hit her near the Soinik Club intersection while she was on the way to the factory. Police could not catch the driver or seize the bus till filing the report on Saturday night.

Md Mostafizur Rahman, assistant commissioner of Gulshan Traffic zone of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told TBS that hundreds of RMG workers took to the street and seized the Mohakhali-Banani road for around two and half hours.

"The woman worker's injury is minor but hundreds of workers tried to make the incident an issue, however, police managed to disperse them later. The victim is stable now," he added.

Muhammad Abdul Quader, a Banani-based businessman, told TBS that he had to wait at least an hour in the Kochukhet area in the morning on the way to his factory.

Eyewitnesses said the bus hit Nurun Nahar while she was crossing the road at around 8am. The bus later dragged her to Sainik Club rail-crossing.

