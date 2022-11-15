RMG workers protest in Dhamrai over factory closure 

Bangladesh

TBS Reports
15 November, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2022, 01:34 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Around 1,200 workers of a readymade garment factory on Tuesday took to the streets in the Jaipura area of ​​Dhamrai to protest the closure of their factory.

They alleged that Momo Fashion Ltd authorities closed the factory without any official notice. 

The workers also alleged that the factory was closed without paying their dues and demanded immediate reopening of the factory.

Arvindu Bepari (Bindu), a worker's leader, said, "We were assured by the owner yesterday, when we started our protest, that the factory will be operated as per the existing Labour Law. 

"However, this morning, a notice was issued announcing the factory's closure for an indefinite period."

"When the workers started protesting for the factory to be reopened, police came and forced us to stop," he added.

Contacted, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Industrial Police-1 Abu Zafar Mohammad Saleh, "A large number of workers took position in front of the factory this morning to demonstrate.

"Extra force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order situation."

However, factory authorities could not be reached for comments despite repeated attempts.

