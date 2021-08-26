RMG workers' protest causes traffic jam on Uttara-Banani road

Vehicular movement was halted on Uttara-Banani road on Thursday morning as readymade garment workers blocked the road demanding their pending bonus of Eid-ul-Adha.

They took to the street around 9.10 pm near the capital's Joarsahara area, causing a long tailback which intensified huge traffic congestion on Airport road and adjoining areas in the morning.

Mohakhali Traffic Zone Assistant Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed confirmed and told TBS that after nearly an hour of traffic congestion the situation is going back to normal now.

Meanwhile, the blockade triggered huge suffering to office-goers.