RMG workers' protest causes traffic jam on Uttara-Banani road

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 August, 2021, 11:25 am
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 12:00 pm

Related News

RMG workers' protest causes traffic jam on Uttara-Banani road

They took to the street around 9.10 pm near the capital's Joarsahara area

TBS Report
26 August, 2021, 11:25 am
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 12:00 pm
Picture used on representational purpose. Photo: Colected
Picture used on representational purpose. Photo: Colected

Vehicular movement was halted on Uttara-Banani road on Thursday morning as readymade garment workers blocked the road demanding their pending bonus of Eid-ul-Adha.

They took to the street around 9.10 pm near the capital's Joarsahara area, causing a long tailback which intensified huge traffic congestion on Airport road and adjoining areas in the morning.

Mohakhali Traffic Zone Assistant Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed confirmed and told TBS that after nearly an hour of traffic congestion the situation is going back to normal now.

Meanwhile, the blockade triggered huge suffering to office-goers.

Top News

RMG Workers protest / road blockade / Road Block / RMG / RMG Workers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Downsides of development: 3 mega projects centering Dhaka airport

Downsides of development: 3 mega projects centering Dhaka airport

21h | Videos
Paperfly: Your virtual courier service

Paperfly: Your virtual courier service

21h | Videos
Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

3
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

4
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

5
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 