RMG workers go berserk demanding extra Eid holidays in Ashulia

Workers of a readymade garment factory have staged a violent protest in Ashulia demanding extra Eid holidays and bonus.

The Skyline Apparels Ltd workers have reportedly vandalised several vehicles of the factory on Sunday and blocked movement across the Nabinagar-Chandra highway.

Apparently, the police arrived within an hour and chased them off the road to stabilise the traffic.

The workers claimed that they worked late nights throughout the entire month of Ramadan, yet the authorities only granted them a 6-day Eid holiday, where they are demanding a 10-day holiday.

They alleged that the police baton charged on the demonstrating crowd and fired tear shells at them.

"The main issue was not Eid bonus but rather the 6-day Eid holiday. The workers took to the streets to protest for an extended 10-day holiday. The factory authorities are discussing the matter to resolve the issue," Additional Superintendent of Police Tarikh told The Business Standard.

Denying that the workers were injured by the police, the police official claimed that when the workers were asked to move away from the road, they started throwing brickbats at the police, and injured themselves.

The workers also vandalised many buses which belong to the factory, the official alleged.

"So far, the factory officials have not made any comments in this regard," he added.