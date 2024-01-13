RMG workers in Gazipur demonstrate for wages set by govt, gridlock on Dhaka-Tangail highway

Bangladesh

UNB
13 January, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 13 January, 2024, 11:57 am

Related News

RMG workers in Gazipur demonstrate for wages set by govt, gridlock on Dhaka-Tangail highway

A long tailback has been created on both sides of the Dhaka-Tangail highway following the demonstration

UNB
13 January, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 13 January, 2024, 11:57 am
RMG workers in Gazipur demonstrate for wages set by govt, gridlock on Dhaka-Tangail highway

Gridlock was formed as vehicular movement on Dhaka-Tangail highway remained suspended for over an hour due to workers of garment factories demonstrating in Gazipur's Konabari area, demanding payment of salaries as per the wages set by the government.

Mohammad Ziaul Islam, officer-in-charge of Konabari Police Station, said workers of garment factories in the Konabari area took to the street around 8 am to press home their six-point demand including payment of salary as per the government-announced wage structure.

The other demands include an eight-hour workday instead of ten hours.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A long tailback has been created on both sides of the Dhaka-Tangail highway following the demonstration.

However, vehicular movement normalised as police drove the demonstrating workers away from the highway after assuring them of taking steps regarding their demands.

RMG / Wages of RMG workers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The area surrounding Uttara North station is still being developed, where many high-rise buildings are under construction. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How metro rail reshapes Dhaka residents’ housing choices

4h | Panorama
Aman rice prices rose despite production surpassing all previous records last year and supply hitting the market from early December. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Food price paradox: How far will the effects reach?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Nazmus D Shams: Meet the man transforming the country’s wedding industry

1d | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Desert Safari in Dubai

1d | Photo Stories

More Videos from TBS

What is in Xi Jinping's letter to Sheikh Hasina?

What is in Xi Jinping's letter to Sheikh Hasina?

22m | Videos
World Bank sees slow GDP growth, high inflation and low forex reserve for Bangladesh

World Bank sees slow GDP growth, high inflation and low forex reserve for Bangladesh

1h | Videos
Elon Musk brings 'TruthGPT' to challenge ChatGPT and Bard

Elon Musk brings 'TruthGPT' to challenge ChatGPT and Bard

1h | Videos
Container depot income declines due to import-export disruption

Container depot income declines due to import-export disruption

1d | Videos