RMG workers' demand for salary hike is logical amid rising commodity prices: Commerce Minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 September, 2022, 12:50 pm
Tipu Munshi. TBS Sketch
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said that considering the global economic situation, garment workers demanding salary hike is logical as the prices of daily commodities have increased.

However, salary negotiation should be done after assessing the income of owners and the current salary structure.

The minister made these statements at an event in the capital on Friday (16 September).

He said, time has come to increase the salary of garment workers through wage board negotiations.

Apart from this, Tipu Munshi also said that he will soon talk to the prime minister and the food ministry about giving garment workers ration under the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) amid the ongoing commodity price hikes.

 

RMG Worker / Salary hike / inflation

