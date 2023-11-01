RMG workers block traffic in Mirpur 1 protesting attacks on workers

Garment workers blocked the movement of traffic in Mirpur 1 circle area on 1 November. Photo: TBS

Garment workers have blocked the movement of traffic in Mirpur 1 circle area, protesting attacks on workers during processions centring a hike in minimum wage yesterday.

Hundreds of thousands of workers were seen marching on the streets carrying sticks around 11:00am this morning.

The police were seen on the streets and around five RAB vehicles were also seen patrolling the area.

The protestors alleged that ruling party men attacked and killed workers yesterday during the blockade.

One of the workers, present there, said the factory owners did not take any initiative to change or hike the wages.

Shopna, a garment worker, claimed that a pregnant worker was killed in Tuesday's clash.

She, however, did not disclose the name.

As per her claim, she expressed regret that the media did not report on the woman's death.

Commenting on the alleged death of a pregnant worker, Shahidul Islam, DMP's Pallavi zone assistant commissioner, told The Business Standard, "I was told that a pregnant worker was slightly injured. We don't have any news of anyone dying. If someone dies, it would not be a secret."

He said, "They [RMG workers] are not able to give us any information about this."

Workers, AL men and police clash at Mirpur yesterday

Earlier, clashes erupted between protesting RMG workers, Awami League activists, and police in Dhaka's Mirpur area on Tuesday morning.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Pallabi Zone Additional Deputy Commissioner Nazmul Hasan Feroz said RMG workers began their protest in the morning. However, a clash occurred when AL activists organised a rally to counter the BNP and its allies' blockade.

The police official also said in the clash, 15 buses, two markets, a bank branch, and two garment factories have been vandalised.

There were rumours circulating about casualties during the clash, but Shahidul Islam, DMP's assistant commissioner, denied those, stating, "A few workers sustained minor injuries during the clash, but there have been no fatalities among the workers."

In Gazipur, workers took to the streets on Tuesday morning, leading to the police using tear gas shells, rubber bullets, and sound grenades to disperse the protesters.

BGMEA Vice President Md Nasir Uddin said about 250 factories had to close their production due to worker unrest in the Gazipur, Chandra, Kashimpur, Ashulia, Kaliakair, and Shafipur areas on Tuesday.

Nasir Uddin Bhuiyan, Inspector (Administration) of Gazipur District Traffic Police, informed TBS, "Thousands of workers gathered and vandalised two police boxes belonging to our district traffic police. All the furniture in both boxes was completely destroyed by the fires."

Md Alauddin, deputy assistant director of the Fire Service, said agitating workers had been setting fires at different locations, including the police box and the Walton showroom, since the morning. He added, "Our team promptly arrived at the scene and successfully extinguished these fires."

In Kaliakair, workers allegedly set fire to two garment factories and four vehicles.