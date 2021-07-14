RMG workers block road in Gazipur over arrears, Eid bonus

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 July, 2021, 11:55 am
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 12:13 pm

The protesting workers of Style Craft Limited demanded their salary for the month of June and seven months arrears of salary, as well as Eid bonus

Photo: TBS
Hundreds of workers of a readymade garment factory in Gazipur have demonstrated and blocked road near the Laxmipura area in Gazipur city on Wednesday morning demanding their arrears and allowances ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha.

The protesting workers of Style Craft Limited demanded their salary for the month of June and seven months arrears of salary, as well as Eid bonus.

The authorities on Tuesday were given an ultimatum to pay the dues by evening. However, they failed the ultimatum.

Under the circumstances, the company's employees stopped working and gathered in front of the factory today around 8am. 

They have been blocking the Dhaka-Joydebpur highway in the Lakshmipur area since 10am, which has resulted in a gridlock of freight vehicles on both sides of the highway.

In this regard, Gazipur Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Zakir Hasan said, "Police have taken steps to resolve the matter by contacting the owner and they have responded with assurance that they will pay the dues on 19 July."

Meanwhile, additional police have been deployed in the factory area to avoid any unpleasant situation.

Photo: TBS
Even last year on Eid-ul-Fitr, the workers of  Style Craft Limited had to stage a demonstration to get their salary and bonus.

Reportedly, the company with seven hundred workers has a reputation of irregular salary disbursement for the past few years. By far, it is yet to pay the workers for three months of the current year and four months of the previous two years.
 

