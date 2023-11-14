RMG workers block Mirpur road in demand of increasing minimum wage

Screengrab of a video of workers protesting in Mirpur demanding further increase in minimum wage on 14 November 2023.

RMG workers had blocked a road in Mirpur while staging a protest in demand of increasing the recently fixed minimum wage.

However, police reached the spot and dispersed the crowd soon after.

"Workers started exiting the factories boycotting work on Tuesday morning. They blocked the road between Mirpur 10 and 14. However, police dispersed the crowd around 10:45am. Now the traffic is normal," said Kafrul police station Officer-in-Charge Farukul Alam.

Workers have been protesting for the last few days in demand of increasing the minimum wage further after the minimum wage board increased the minimum wage to Tk12,500 on 7 November.

Many factories have been announcing general holidays under Section 13 (1) of the Labour Act as workers are boycotting work.

On Tuesday also, 11 factories in Mirpur remained closed after announcing a general holiday. Akhter Halima Akhter of Vision Garments Ltd said, "I did not go to work today as the factory owners had previously announced a holiday."

On the otherhand, in factories that remained open, workers arrived but refused to work. So, authorities of those factories also announced a holiday, following which workers took to the streets and blocked the road between Mirpur 10 and 14.