RMG workers block 3 highways demanding arrear

Hundreds of workers of Opex and Sinha Group have blocked the Dhaka-Chattogram and Dhaka-Sylhet highways near Kanchpur bridge demanding arrears of salary and allowances.

Meanwhile, workers of Style Craft Ltd in Laxmipura area of Gazipur blocked the Dhaka-Gazipur highway with the same demands.

These road blockades since Thursday morning caused long tailback upto 10km around Kanchpur bridge and Gazipur highway area disrupting the emergency services, including ambulances and goods carrying trucks.

Rafiqul Islam, Nazma Begum and Rina Akhter, workers of Opex and Sinha Group who took part in the highway blockade, told Prothom Alo that they have not been receiving their salaries and allowances for four months. The factory is currently closed. The owners have promised to pay at different times but they are not keeping their promises. If the salary and allowance are not paid, they will continue the protest.

Sonargaon Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Hafizur Rahman said, the workers had blocked two highways demanding arrears of wages. Attempts are being made to compromise and remove the blockade.

Meanwhile, workers of Style Craft Limited said that around four thousand workers work in the factory. The salary and attendance of eight months over the last few years are still due. Every month the workers have to stage protest for wages, even before last Eid.

They said, when they protested in May, the factory authorities said that the salary would be paid on 14 June. But on that day, without paying the salary, the date of payment was postponed to 22 June, then on 28 June and this still have not paid.

The workers and employees got angry and started protesting inside the factory at 9 am today. At one stage, the agitated workers took position in front of the factory with a bamboo barricade on the Gazipur-Dhaka highway which caused traffic jam on both sides.

Gazipur Sadar Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Rafiqul Islam said, the workers and staff are not getting their salaries. They have taken position on the road demanding wages. We are talking to the owners and trying to resolve the issue.