RMG workers assoc demands legal action over use of its 'rally photo' by AL on Facebook

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 November, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 09:24 pm

The Sommilito Garments Sramik Federation has condemned the use of its May Day rally photo by Awami League's Facebook page to urge garment workers to join AL rally in Dhaka today (10 November).

In a statement, the organisation urged the authorities concerned to take swift legal action against those responsible for the post.

"Such misleading posts are made for personal and professional defamation and contain completely fabricated and false information," reads the statement.

"We request all to not believe such false posts and be aware. Avoid promoting or sharing any information without verifying its authenticity," adds the statement.

