RMG worker killed during protest in Gazipur

A garment worker was killed during a protest at the Bhogra bypass road in Gazipur this afternoon (30 October).

The deceased, Md Russel, 25, was an electrician in a garment factory, Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) police outpost, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

The incident took place during an ongoing protest of garment workers demanding a hike in the minimum wages.

Russel was first taken to Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital in Gazipur after he sustained the bullet wounds.

As his condition deteriorated, he was taken to the emergency department of the DMCH.

Later, the on duty doctor declared him dead around 3:30pm.