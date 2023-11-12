RMG unrest: 3,000 made accused in 12 cases over factory vandalism in Ashulia

A total of 3,000 people have been made accused in 12 cases filed in connection with the attacks and vandalism in various factories in Ashulia, Dhaka amid the ongoing movement of RMG workers demanding an increase in minimum wages.

Five people have been arrested so far in these cases, Dhaka District Police Additional Superintendent of Police (Savar Circle) Md Shahidul Islam told The Business Standard (TBS) on Sunday (12 November).

"So far a total of 12 cases have been registered at Ashulia police station in connection with attacks and vandalism in various garment factories. In one case, 16 people have been named, and the rest are unknown accused. Five people have been arrested so far," he added.

"There are about 3,000 unidentified accused in these cases", he added.

Earlier, the authorities of Saiin Apparels Ltd, Hamim Group Next Collection Ltd and Disang Sweaters Ltd filed 3 separate cases at Ashulia police station on 5 November.

Situation calm in Ashulia

The situation has been calm in Ashulia since Sunday morning. In the few factories remained open, workers joined their work peacefully in the morning.

However, no worker was seen in the factories which are closed today.

No protest was reported anywhere in the industrial area till 1pm.

60 garment factories closed in Ashulia

Superintendent of Police (Ashulia Industrial Police-1) Mohammad Sarwar Alam also said that today a total of 60 garment factories are closed in Ashulia industrial area.

"Yesterday, we had information that a total of 130 garment factories in Savar, Ashulia and Dhamrai areas were closed under Section 13 (1) of the Labor Act. Among them, Ashulia had more than 100 factories. Some factories were opened later," he added.

At the time, he said that adequate measures have been taken to ensure the overall safety of the factories so that the workers of those factories can work smoothly.

Regarding the gradual opening of garment factories, Sarwar Hossain, general secretary of Garment Sramik Oikya League, told TBS that the news of the gradual opening of the factories is a relief.

"We want the issue of the ongoing labour movement to be solved quickly all the factories to be opened and the industry to return to normalcy," he added.

Referring to the cases filed in connection with attacks and vandalism in various garment factories, this leader said, "We will demand that no innocent workers are harassed in these cases. Because we believe that no worker can be involved in vandalism, or assault."

Amidst the ongoing garment workers' protests at Ashulia of Savar and in Gazipur, the overall situation remained calm on Saturday (11 November) as authorities suspended operations of 78 RMG factories employing approximately 300,000 workers, citing Article 13/1 of the labour law.

Of the factories 52 are located at Ashulia, 25 at Konabari of Gazipur and one at the capital's Uttara.

Factory owners said they took the move after back-to-back workers' protests demanding a hike in the minimum wage over the past three weeks that left three dead and scores injured.

SM Mannan Kochi, senior vice president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), told The Business Standard that the number of workers in the 78 closed factories is about three lakh.

According to BGMEA sources, the list of closed factories includes big garment factories belonging to Hameem Group, Newage Group, Ananta, Envoy, AM Design, Sharmin, Sterling, Bando, The Rose Garments Designer Limited, Setara, Nassa, Medlar, Generation Next. Factories of big groups including Islam Garments, and Tusuka Group are closed in Gazipur. Besides, "no vacancy" notices were hung in the factories of that area. Earlier on Thursday night, the BGMEA had decided the factories not to hire new employees.

Many of the workers who did not know about the factory closures were seen returning back home after seeing the notice in front of the factories in Ashulia's Jamgora, Chaytala, Narsinghpur and Nischintapur areas yesterday. Some workers told TBS that they were going to their village homes as the factories would remain suspended.

"From 30 October to 9 November, the factory workers entered the premises in the morning for attendance and left without joining work. They also conducted vandalism both inside and outside the factory premises, causing significant financial damage," one of the notices hung in front of Shamim Group's Sharaf Embroidery and Printing factory in Ashulia reads.

The notice also said, "It is not possible to continue the company activities under such circumstances, and under Article 13/1 of the labour law, the factory will remain closed for an indefinite period, effective from 11 November."

It also mentioned that the factory will only reopen once the overall situation becomes favourable, and the dates will be conveyed later to everyone concerned.

According to Section 13/1 of the Labour Act, factories can be closed due to illegal strikes. During the shutdown, the workers will not get any salary for that period.

However, a BGMEA leader told TBS on condition of anonymity that in the past many factory owners suspended their operations under the law's section. But they, considering the labour-owner relationship, paid salaries, in the end.